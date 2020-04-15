Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Sell

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,363. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

