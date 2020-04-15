Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given $7.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Marine Products from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. 26,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,483. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

