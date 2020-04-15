Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.08 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medallion Financial from $7.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 174,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

