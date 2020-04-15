ZelCash Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004970 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

