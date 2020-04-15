Zurcoin (ZUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $12,087.22 and $11.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin (ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

