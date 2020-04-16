$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. NeoPhotonics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 1,099,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,531. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 169,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 740,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 980,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

