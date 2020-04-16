$0.09 EPS Expected for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%.

NYSE HBB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.72. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

