$0.19 EPS Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BRG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 324,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $141.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 164.35, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

