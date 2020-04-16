-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 1,077,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

