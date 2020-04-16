-$0.35 EPS Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.52). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million.

ACOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,743 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 225,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 694,393 shares in the last quarter.

ACOR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

