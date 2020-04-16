$0.48 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.35. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Astec Industries stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 115,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,130. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $896.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

