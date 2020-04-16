0xBitcoin Trading Down 9.7% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $576,473.66 and $753,774.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001515 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.04406854 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00066956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015057 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005596 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009181 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.