$12.35 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $12.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $16.15 million. Agenus posted sales of $79.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $62.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $65.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.99 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $82.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million.

Several research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Agenus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Agenus by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 1,204,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,840. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.