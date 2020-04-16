3,395 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 107.3% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,868,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.74.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,257.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The stock has a market cap of $850.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,204.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,313.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

