$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.53 and the highest is $4.55. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WRLD traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 149,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in World Acceptance by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

