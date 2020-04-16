$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.53 and the highest is $4.55. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $4.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WRLD traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 149,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in World Acceptance by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.