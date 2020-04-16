$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to post $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.71 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $8.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $36.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $38.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.35 billion to $40.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 12,877,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,661,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

