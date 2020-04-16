Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after buying an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. 14,032,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,854,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

