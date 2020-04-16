Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

FAP opened at C$2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.38. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12-month low of C$2.51 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

