Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Down 7%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.06, approximately 583,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,078,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

ACOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

