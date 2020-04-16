ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.32, 3,175,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,123,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ADT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,904 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

