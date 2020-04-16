Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $61.34, approximately 635,413 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 652,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

