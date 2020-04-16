Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Declares $0.09 Annual Dividend

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of ALSK opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

