Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

