Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce sales of $6.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.08 million and the highest is $6.35 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $31.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.63 million, with estimates ranging from $30.55 million to $40.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

SRTS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 8,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,449. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

