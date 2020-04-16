Analysts Expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million.

ACRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 648,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.