Analysts Expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Stag Industrial also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.12. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.