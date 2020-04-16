Analysts Expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Wright Medical Group posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,516,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,933,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,460,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,179,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,910,000 after acquiring an additional 228,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI remained flat at $$27.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,085. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

