Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price traded up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.65, 1,677,019 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,464,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $107,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

