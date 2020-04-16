Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Trading Down 6.6%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.93, 3,339,662 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,375,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Get Aramark alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.