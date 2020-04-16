Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 7.2%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.58, 550,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 309,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

The firm has a market cap of $746.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,372,233 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

