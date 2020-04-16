Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 7.2%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s share price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.58, 550,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 309,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.
The firm has a market cap of $746.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 86,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 457.4% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,672,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,372,233 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
