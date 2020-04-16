Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 852,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.3% from the March 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Astrotech stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 410,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

