AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

NYSE T traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. 37,494,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The stock has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

