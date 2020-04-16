AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 7%

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.51, 802,259 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 981,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,968 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

