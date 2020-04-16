AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 7%

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.51, 802,259 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 981,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.
In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $2,038,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,968 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.