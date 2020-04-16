Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 545.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Neil Herskowitz purchased 10,000 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,241. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 43,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $150.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.08. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

