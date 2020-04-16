Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 98,876,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,391,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.