Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 528.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bank of SC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Richard W. Hutson, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Lane bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $26,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,214.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,060 shares of company stock valued at $110,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of SC stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Bank of SC at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

