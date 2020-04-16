Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 34.67%.

BKSC opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank of SC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Charles G. Lane purchased 2,000 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $26,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,214.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard W. Hutson, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,060 shares of company stock worth $110,033 in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.