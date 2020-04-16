Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 34.67%.
BKSC opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank of SC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of SC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
Bank of SC Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
