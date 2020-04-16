Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $85.49 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, LATOKEN, CPDAX and IDEX. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $224.53 million and $85.49 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,517,137 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, AirSwap, Bittrex, DDEX, ZB.COM, Mercatox, IDCM, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Zebpay, Huobi, Koinex, Poloniex, Bancor Network, ABCC, IDEX, CPDAX, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, BitBay, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Cobinhood, WazirX, Upbit, Kyber Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.