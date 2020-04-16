Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Trading Up 8.8%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $12.96, 913,893 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 814,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

BLPH has been the subject of several research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The company has a market cap of $77.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

