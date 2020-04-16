BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.90, 1,011,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 484,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $17,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,302,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $21,359,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $106,450,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $10,686,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

