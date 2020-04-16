Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.76, approximately 2,799,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,907,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.35.

The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 489,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,844,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $3,446,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

