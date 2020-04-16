Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $39.03, approximately 540,763 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 770,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,282,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,093,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,707,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

