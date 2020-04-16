BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 18,750 Shares

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $169,312.50.

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $158,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $32,893.80.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $256,687.50.

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50.

BLFS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 125,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.