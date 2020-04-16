BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 18,750 Shares

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $169,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,405.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $181,125.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $158,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $32,893.80.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $256,687.50.

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 125,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,539. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.