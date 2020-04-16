Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 4,759.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

