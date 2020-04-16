Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Shares of Biomerica stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. 4,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

