BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin Sells 300,000 Shares

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,289. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.