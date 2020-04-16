BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Down 7.5%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 4,164,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,452,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several analysts have commented on BB shares. ValuEngine raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

