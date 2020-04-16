Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 7.2%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.58, 2,545,047 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,035,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

The company has a market cap of $646.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

