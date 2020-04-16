Brokerages Anticipate Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. Immunic posted earnings per share of ($8.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,229. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $69.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

